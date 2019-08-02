Technology managed services provider ITEC has renewed its sponsorship of the Cornish Pirates’ hospitality and entertainment marquee for the third consecutive year.

This renewed three-year commitment will enable the club to welcome more guests in its hospitality suite in the upcoming season.

In addition to its sponsorship pledge and as the Cornish Pirates’ official technology partner, ITEC will be developing an interactive app for supporters on match days, initially designed to replace the matchday programme. There will be player bios for both the Pirates and the opposition players including the one to watch, directions, stadium information and a meet the sponsors page.

ITEC will also be sponsoring the new post-match interview and number 7 shirt, in addition to introducing an ITEC/HP Post of the Week prize on the club’s social media.

Nick Orme, CEO of ITEC, said: “The Cornish Pirates are coming back stronger than ever with an incredibly impressive team. We’re committed to helping them grow as a club and given there are plenty of avid fans based in our Cornwall office, it seemed a natural fit to sponsor them for another three years. We look forward to seeing what they can deliver this season.”

Pirates’ COO, Robin James, added: “With our hospitality marquee being refreshed for the 2019/2020 season and increased to cater for 200 guests sitting down to a fantastic meal freshly prepared by Roseworthy Farms, we are delighted that ITEC have agreed to renew their sponsorship with us for another three seasons.

“It is fantastic and exciting what ITEC are providing for the next three seasons. They have certainly upped their game and we look forward to matching that on the Mennaye Field for the next couple of seasons – with an eye to the future playing at the new Stadium for Cornwall.”