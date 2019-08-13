Digital marketing agency, Blind Pig Media, has been recognised as an official Facebook marketing partner.

Blind Pig Media, which has creative hubs based in both Bude and London, says the recognition will open up many more opportunities for both the agency and its clients.

Co-founder, Steve Brookes, said: “We are delighted to have received this partnership accreditation from Facebook and to be recognised for our expertise and the results achieved for our clients. I am very proud of the team’s efforts and hard work that have got us to this stage as a business, and I am even more excited for the future of Blind Pig Media and what’s to come.”