Commercial property agency Miller Commercial has launched a new website.

The new site has been developed in conjunction with full service creative agency Vitamin Cornwall, photographer Matt Jessop and drone videographer Mark Polson. It includes a number of new features, all designed to make it easy for those looking to buy or lease commercial properties or businesses.

There is also a significant increase on the focus of the Miller Commercial team.

Partner Mike Nightingale explained: “We recognise that potential clients – either buyers or sellers – undertake significant amounts of research and evaluation before they make direct contact so it is vital that our website reflects a combination of the client experience we offer alongside our depth of knowledge and expertise and growing use of cutting edge technology.”