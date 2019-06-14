A Penryn-based software company is celebrating the double achievement of being shortlisted for the Accounting Excellence Software Innovation Award and securing significant investment.

The nomination came a few days before the company secured investment of £750k, including £250k equity investment from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Fund (CIOSIF). The deal will create more than ten jobs over the next three years.

FibreCRM founder and CEO Simon Leek said: “With millions being poured into technology across the world it’s a real achievement for a small Cornish company to make the innovation shortlist said.

“The investment is going to enable us to grow the team in Cornwall and continue to innovate. We are currently recruiting for four new positions; an IT assistant, two product specialists and a data specialist.”