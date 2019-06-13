Cornish digital marketing agency 3WhiteHats is expanding in all directions.

The Falmouth-based agency, which specialises in SEO, paid search, social and also web analytics will see five new faces join its team this summer.

Two of these roles have recently been listed on its website: one for a digital marketing executive to help execute client campaigns, the other as a junior front end developer, which has a dual role learning SEO as well.

There have been two roles already appointed in its paid and analytics teams, further supporting the major pitch wins of the summer so far, along with a completely new role working on development of internal technology.

MD Tom Telford said: “As we enter our tenth year, in such uncertain times politically, we’re super excited to see our team swell to 19, our largest yet.

“We manage world-class marketing campaigns for household names, and it’s testament to all the team’s hard work at the 3WhiteHats HQ that we’re able to take on five new people in such quick succession, with more to follow in the autumn. If you’re looking to start a career in digital, or indeed have developed skills you’d like to share, please do get in touch.”