Wolf Rock MD in running for award

Wolf Rock Marketing MD, Jo Downie, has been nominated for the Successful Women Awards in the digital communications category.

The Successful Women Awards has been established to recognise the wide range of talented and successful women thriving in the business world across the south west.

“Delighted to be recognised after so many years in the industry for my digital marketing expertise,” said Downie.

“It is fantastic to see so many women being recognised for their hard work and achievements and I am proud to have been nominated.”

Winners of the Successful Women Awards will be announced on June 7.