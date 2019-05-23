New courses boost tech sector

The first, cutting-edge digital courses designed in preparation for the opening of Cornwall’s new Institute of Technology have been launched.

Truro and Penwith College, the only Cornwall-based partner in the multi-million pound Institute of Technology in the South West, has developed two higher-level cyber security courses.

A two-year Foundation Degree (FdSc) and one-year Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Cyber Security will be delivered at Truro College this September. Applications are open now for students aged over 18 to take up the course.

Cyber security is increasing in importance in global job markets and the two courses are being seen as pivotal to the region’s ongoing revolution of technical and digital careers.

Andy Stittle, director of Teaching and Learning at Truro and Penwith College, said: “Cornwall’s fast-growing tech sector was singled out for its impressive growth in last year’s Tech Nation report with an anticipated generation of £93 million to the local economy.

“The college is therefore pleased to support this sector by offering locally based courses that will help businesses to secure their own IT systems and the privacy of their customers.”

The South West Institute of Technology is a collaboration of further education colleges, universities and employers that aims to bridge the gap in training opportunities by offering local people the chance to study a vocational alternative to university, from Higher Level Apprenticeships through to Masters degree level, without having to leave the region.

For more details on the course and how to apply, please contact the University Centre admissions team on 01872 267061 or HEAdmissions@truro-penwith.ac.uk.