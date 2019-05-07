NCI relaunches esafety portal

NCI Technologies recently redesigned its dedicated online safety website esafetymatters.com.

The brainchild of ICT education director Andy Trish, the site was first launched in 2013 originally as a resource for its school ICT clients. The website soon became popular with parents, children and an online following from the dedicated Twitter account @esafetymatters.

As a responsible IT company and advocates of e-safety, NCI Technologies said it felt it was paramount to continue its work promoting e-safety.

“The Internet is an exciting and amazing place and we want the online digital world to be a safe place for all, whatever your age,” said Trish.

“We do though understand that e-safety and the online digital world is constantly changing and it is increasingly important to know how to stay safe while enjoying the benefits of the internet. Because of this, we have made it our mission to redesign and update our resource hub, providing signposting to simple, practical e-safety tips and advice for all.”