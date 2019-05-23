Made Open in Creative England cohort

Made Open has been selected to be in Creative England’s 2019 CE50 cohort.

Every year Creative England announces the 50 most “exciting, innovative and disruptive individuals and companies” across England, working in the fields of games, TV, film and digital media.

Previous CE50 cohorts have gone on to receive BAFTA nominations, opened international offices, revolutionised the way western products are sold to the Chinese market, and received the prestigious Nora Ephron prize at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Made Open director Robert Woolf said: “It feels great to be recognised by Creative England. We’ve spent the last 12 months redeveloping our community platform which has completely pivoted our design business. It’s reassuring to know that people are excited by what we’re doing and can see the potential of our software to strengthen communities.”

The platform is supporting ‘Hexitime’ – a national timebank for improving the quality of health and care services across the UK. It also supports a community development platform called ‘Torbay Together’, which reconnects communities amongst the 50+ generation with activities, services and people in their neighbourhood.