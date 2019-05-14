An entrepreneur from Cornwall has been chosen to form a line-up of experts at a special half-day event at this year’s Social Media Week Bristol.

Katherine George, founder of Oh So Social and Oh So Savvy, has been selected to speak at the Enterprise Nation Small Business Social Media Summit, a three-hour session focusing on helping small businesses make the most of social media.

George will be hosting a half-hour talk concentrating on Instagram. As a Facebook and Instagram accredited #SheMeansBusiness mentor, she will be sharing the latest updates direct from Instagram HQ, as well as best practice and her advice for small businesses looking to succeed on Instagram.

She said: “It’s an honour to be asked to speak by Enterprise Nation at this year’s Social Media Week Bristol – an event that brings together key players at the cutting edge of social media with entrepreneurs and businesses looking to maximise their social media potential.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my Instagram expertise with the attendees.”

The Enterprise Nation Small Business Social Media Summit will take place on Thursday, June 13, 10am-1pm, at the Everyman Cinema in Bristol.