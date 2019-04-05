Healthcare Skills Exchange goes live

A skill exchange platform has been launched to help healthcare professionals work together to improve the quality of health and care services across the UK.

Powered by Cornwall-based Made Open’s new community exchange software, Hexitime gives healthcare professionals a platform to exchange skills and earn time credits.

Building on established ‘timebanking’ principles, the platform rewards one hour of time offered with one credit. Members can choose to bank their credits, spend them on requests or donate to others in the network.

Supported by the Health Foundation, the Q Community is a member network of health and care improvement specialists. It is hoped that the online platform will harness the skills, enthusiasm and expertise from over 3,000 members.

Hexitime from Made Open on Vimeo.

Speaking about the new platform, John Lodge, head of quality improvement for the London region at NHS Improvement, said: “I am passionate about supporting people in the Health and Social Care system to improve services together. Made Open’s platform will allow us all to benefit from the vast amount of untapped potential in our skills and experiences to do this.”

Made Open director, Robert Woolf, added: “We are delighted that the Q community have chosen our platform which offers so much more than a catalogue of offers and requests. Because our platform is a social network, members can make and build connections with each other as well as find offers and requests that match their location, skills and interests.”