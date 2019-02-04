Microtest has won a new contract to supply GP IT systems to GP practices across NHSScotland.

The contract award was made following a robust and rigorous procurement process, managed by NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) and overseen by the national GP IT Re-Provisioning Project Board.

Bodmin-based Microtest is one of three national suppliers to have been awarded the contract. It will now develop its systems to meet the specific requirements of Scottish GPs in order to become accredited systems that are approved for use in Scotland.

The framework contract will be valid for five years and all contracts called off from the framework during that time will then be valid for seven years, with options to extend up to a maximum of ten years.

Microtest MD Chris Netherton said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this framework contract. We look forward to helping GP surgeries in Scotland use the latest IT technology to streamline systems and deliver outstanding patient care.

“Our clinical system Open Evolution is currently undergoing a transformation which we believe will make it the most future-proof clinical system available in the UK.”

This award by NHSScotland follows Microtest’s recent award of a contract to supply GP surgeries across NHS Wales. 139 practices in Wales will be migrating to Microtest’s Open Evolution over the course of 2019.