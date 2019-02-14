CF Systems launches new website

CF Systems has launched its new ecommerce site.

The site has been launched with a focus on the Watchguard Firebox range of security appliances, but will be expanded over time to include other products used and endorsed by the experienced CF Systems technical team.

MD Graham Bray said: “Here at CF Systems we are huge advocates of the Watchguard product range and are proud to hold the status of Gold Partner with Watchguard.

“We have been supplying Fireboxes to our managed clients for numerous years, but believe that our knowledge of the product set and partnership level with the vendor lends itself perfectly to ecommerce. The new website is based on best in class technology and focused on providing the best possible experience and value for the end user – we have high hopes for it.”