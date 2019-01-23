UK’s top female entrepreneurs

A Cornish business founder has been named as one of the UK’s Top 100 female entrepreneurs, in a new list aiming to showcase dedicated businesswomen from across the country.

Katherine George, founder of social media marketing agency Oh So Social, has been named in the inaugural f:Entrepreneur #ialso Top 100 list for 2019.

Alongside 99 other inspirational female founders from around the UK and across all sectors, George will have her #ialso story showcased by the campaign to highlight their dedication and passion.

She said: “It is an absolute honour to be named in the f:Entrepreneur #ialso Top 100, and especially alongside so many inspirational and hard-working women. I think the campaign is a fantastic way to show that you can pursue different projects and passions, as well as a personal life, and be a success in business.”