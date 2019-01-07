Social media Ask the Expert day

If you could ask a social media expert any question at all, what would it be? Cornish social media marketing agency Oh So Social is giving you the opportunity to do just that with an ‘Ask the Expert’ day.

The Ask the Expert day will give entrepreneurs and small businesses the chance to book a 30-minute one-to-one session with Oh So Social founder, social media expert and Facebook and Instagram accredited #SheMeansBusiness mentor Katherine George.

George explained: “Social media can be a daunting place – we want to make getting the best advice easy to access for everyone.

“The Ask the Expert day gives you the chance to benefit from specialist social media knowledge and experience for a reduced price, so it’s ideal if you’re just starting out or looking to boost your business presence online.”

The Ask the Expert Day will take place on Thursday February 14 at Waterside Café in Penryn. Booking is essential, click here for full details.