Return of NCI student awards

With the new school term well underway, NCI Technologies is busy working with local businesses to design and create its new ICT awards for Summer 2019.

As part of its commitment in supporting ICT in education, the Penryn-based company provides all its current contracted school clients with awards to enable them to praise their high achieving students within the field of ICT and e-safety.

Education director, Andy Trish, commented: “It is fast approaching that wonderful time of year when schools celebrate their students’ achievements. At NCI it’s great to hear about their hard work, dedication and passion and we want to ensure that this is recognised and rewarded especially in the field of IT. This is primarily why we created the ICT awards for schools.”

Currently the awards are in the process of being produced by local Cornish businesses and in the next few months will be distributed to the current schools NCI Technologies works with, by its engineers.

Marketing graphic designer, Joanna Williams, added: “We really loved seeing and hearing about all the students’ individual successes last year. We look forward to hearing about all the presentation ceremonies for 2019 and how these children earned their awards either in ICT or e-safety.”