Cornwall Care is adopting a state-of-the-art healthtech system to benefit care home residents and staff.

‘Nourish’, a digital care plan system, is being rolled out across Cornwall Care, Cornwall’s largest care provider.

The app-based system can be used by staff on smartphones and tablets to plan, record, access and share information on patient care plans in real time, as well turn voice recordings into written records of care

Cornwall Care says that by reducing the need to manually complete paperwork, staff will have more time to deliver front line care and support.

Chief executive, Anne Thomas, said: “Technology is making a huge difference to the ways in which we deliver care, and our investment in Nourish gives our staff a powerful new tool to record accurate information on the go.

“It allows them to closely monitor an individual’s needs to make sure we are providing the best possible care and support, and it’s transforming the way we look after people across our 16 homes.”

Nourish allows staff to record and monitor things like food and drink intake, exercise, blood pressure, medication and healthcare visits. It can also provide alerts and reminders, for example if someone has not had enough fluid during the day.

Thomas added: “The system enables us to capture the wellbeing of each individual person so that we can provide care and support in a person-centred way. We are also working with individuals and their relatives to enable them to add their own accounts and observations.

“And because everything is recorded in real time and stored in the cloud, information can be accessed immediately by the whole care team, making handovers and sharing of details quick, easy and accurate. Paperwork can be very time consuming. Our staff were involved in choosing this system and are excited by the positive impact it is having on their ability to provide good care.”