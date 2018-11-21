A further 28 GP practices in Wales have chosen Microtest as their clinical IT supplier, bringing the total number of GP surgeries in Wales that have selected Microtest to 139.

This follows the decision of 111 practices to migrate to Microtest in May of this year, following presentations across the country over a three-month period.

This means over two thirds of EMIS Health practices in Wales have now elected to migrate to Microtest Open Evolution, as well as some practices which currently use Vision.

Earlier this year, NHS Wales Informatics Service had selected Microtest as one of two preferred vendors to supply GP clinical IT systems in the country. This move meant that a significant number of GP practices had to choose a new supplier.

Microtest MD, Chris Netherton, said: “We are delighted to have won so much support from practices in Wales and for the opportunity to help them meet the challenge of delivering outstanding primary care in Wales well into the future.

“This latest news that a further 28 practices have now selected Microtest is fantastic and a real vote of confidence in our clinical system. This means that we will be helping support the care of over one million patients in Wales.

“Our team are now moving rapidly on to implementing a smooth migration for these new practices across to Microtest. At the same time, we are further developing our core clinical system, Open Evolution. This will be the most intuitive and future-proof practice management system available in the UK.”

With its HQ in Bodmin and a development centre in Plymouth Science Park, Microtest has been supplying IT systems and software to GP practices for over 30 years.