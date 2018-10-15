Wildanet is empowering communities to take control of the quality of their broadband through its Crowdcube appeal.

Founded on a mission to combat Cornwall’s connectivity issues, Wildanet is Cornwall’s first Wireless Internet Service provider.

It is estimated that around 100,000 premises throughout Cornwall have Internet speeds of less than 10Mb/s, delivered through copper or fibre cable.

Wildanet’s fixed-wireless network uses radio frequencies, transmitting from interconnected wireless hubs directly to premises and providing lightning fast Internet at guaranteed speeds.

Following a successful trial in Gweek, Wildanet’s network has now passed in excess of 6,000 homes and businesses around the Lizard, but the tech-start up has ambitions to take its service county wide, future-proofing Cornwall’s connectivity with broadband that is Gigabit and 5G ready.

To achieve this, Wildanet is seeking investment of £1 million via the crowdfunding website, Crowdcube.

If it achieves this target, lightning fast reliable broadband will be available in 100,000 homes and businesses across Cornwall.

Wildanet’s partnership with Crowdcube means that communities can take control of their broadband and gain of share of the business for as little as £10 investment.

CEO, Ian Calvert, said: “As a young company with big ambitions we need the support of investors to bring help us achieve our £1 million target. Because of its geography, rural communities across Cornwall are simply unable to access high speed Internet through traditional fibre broadband.

The funds will enable us to expand our network and reach 100,000 homes and businesses across Cornwall. Not only that, as our company grows so will our team, with plans to create 40 new jobs over the next three years.”