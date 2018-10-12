Hutch shines spotlight onLondon

Truro-based design and creative agency Hutch has recently finished a complete branding and website redesign of OnLondon.co.uk.

OnLondon provides independent news and commentary for the UK’s capital, covering politics, development and culture.

Journalist and author, Dave Hill, recently launched a successful CrowdFunder campaign to help push the site to new heights and a website redesign was his top priority.

He said: “I wanted the new On London site to reflect its journalistic values and something of the character of the city: a blend of individuality, energy, independent spirit and urban cool.

“I think Hutch has realised this wonderfully well and the site has already attracted many compliments from readers. I must add that the people at Hutch have been exceptionally nice to work with, showing outstanding patience in the face of my complete cluelessness about website construction and design!”

Rob Coumbe, creative director at Hutch, added: “We are delighted to have won this contract and be given the opportunity to showcase the design and creative input Cornwall has to offer.

“London is better connected to Cornwall than ever before – in transport and in business – and it’s great that professionals in the capital are recognising the talent and creativity that businesses in Cornwall provide. We are delighted to have had such a positive and immediate impact on OnLondon.”