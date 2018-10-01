FireText aiming for further growth

SMS marketing company, FireText, has taken on two new apprentices.

Tim Martin will be part of the tech team, training as a DevOps engineer, while Lola Cockwell joins the digital marketing and customer support team, working towards becoming an SMS marketer.

Both will be attending Truro College as part of the apprenticeship.

Director, Dan Parker, said: “It’s a really exciting time for FireText. Taking on apprentices means we’re giving some young talent in Cornwall the chance to grow with the business whilst developing their own skills along the way.”