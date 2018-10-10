Avanti Communications is slashing the price of its satellite broadband to help remote businesses get connected.

According to Avanti, an estimated 6,500 Cornish businesses are stuck in the economic slow lane without access to superfast broadband, which costs jobs and holds back new start-ups.

Avanti claims if the businesses based in the rural, underserved locations across Cornwall had been connected to superfast broadband over the past 12 months, it would have led to between 520 and 1170 new jobs.

In a drive to improve the situation, Avanti is cutting the price of its ERDF business satellite superfast broadband scheme by an average of 63%. It says businesses can now have access to superfast download speeds of up to 40Mbps and upload speeds of up to 6Mbps from less than £1 per day.

Chief sales officer, Belinda Silous, said: “These Cornish communities have been underserved and are missing out on being able to grow their businesses. They have not had access to the fundamental basics of being able to communicate with their customers and employees.

“We are enabling Cornish businesses and entrepreneurs to have access to our superfast satellite broadband service to encourage growth in the Cornish market by delivering access no matter where they are located.”

To check your eligibility for the scheme, please visit www.connecting-rural-cornwall.co.uk.