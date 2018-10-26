Audio: Angels Talking, Dr Simon Moores

Dr Simon Moores travels the world, speaking on cybersecurity, big data, AI, machine learning and in what ways these powerful developments effect our lives now and in the future.

The purpose of this discussion is to reveal how any business with an Internet connection can take advantage of the massive shifts in technology that are now occurring. The digital revolution continues to accelerate.

It now manifests with radically different materials; machines which learn for themselves; algorithms that assimilate data to make decisions in microseconds; and so much more. Dr Moores takes us on a lightning speed journey through this, so that business in Cornwall can recognise how business and government is changing and adapt accordingly.

