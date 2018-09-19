Summer of growth for Falmouth agency

Falmouth-based marketing agency Eight Wire has experienced growth in all areas this summer – with an influx of new clients resulting in a new recruit.

Eight Wire is a full-service creative marketing, branding, web development and graphic design agency. The business procured the new client base from web development company Sticky Source Limited earlier this year.

The purchase also resulted in the recruitment of another team member, a recent Falmouth University business graduate. The new addition has increased its diverse team up to 12 strong.

The new clients will now be able to access Eight Wire’s full range of services allowing for continuous growth following on from a busy summer period.

Previous owner of Sticky Source, Alastair Weir, commented: “Over the years of running Sticky Source, I have built up a strong contact base and developed a strong working relationship with my clients. Eight Wire’s excellent reputation, proven expertise and dedication to their customers means I have no doubt of their commitment to providing an excellent ongoing service.”

Eight Wire MD, Sara Pugh, added: “We are honoured that Alastair has approached us, we are very excited to welcome new clients on board and look forward to the new collaborations that this presents and the growth that we can facilitate.”