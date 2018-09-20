Cornwall is set to receive 5G technology, it was announced today.

Vodafone made the announcement while conducting the UK’s first live holographic call using 5G.

It is being seen as a significant milestone in UK communications, with the speed of 5G enabling applications as diverse as remote robotic surgery and 4K gaming.

The call today from Vodafone’s Manchester office featured England and Manchester City women’s football captain, Steph Houghton MBE. Using 5G technology, Houghton appeared as a live 3D hologram on stage in front of an audience at Vodafone’s UK headquarters in Newbury.

The call follows the announcement in June that seven cities will become Vodafone 5G trial areas from next month. Vodafone also revealed today that Cornwall will receive 5G during 2019.