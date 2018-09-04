Agency scaling new heights

Marketing and technology agency, Everest Media, has relocated to one of the largest office units at the Pool Innovation Centre (PIC) in Redruth, following two years of rapid growth.

Since 2016, revenues at Everest Media have surged by 128%, with 40% coming from international partnerships. Headcount at the agency has also increased from eight to 18 digital experts and developers, with the company currently recruiting for more staff.

The move to a larger unit within PIC will help support the next phase of growth at Everest Media, as the company looks to increase the size and expertise of its digital practice, with the goal of featuring in Econsultancy’s Top 100 Digital Agencies list.

The agency combines a digital operation which delivers design and digital marketing services, with a technical practice which can develops complex and engaging platforms across web, mobile and internal applications and specialises in working on sites and apps that receive millions of visitors each year.

The complete end-to-end service offering has enabled Everest Media to attract a broad client base, ranging from a local inbound call centre business to a national newspaper in Germany.

MD Samuele Armondi said: “We’ve moved into a great space at the Innovation Centre, that will give us the freedom to continue to grow and develop as a business.

“We are an ambitious Cornish company and aim to continue to bring in the talented individuals we need to help us make a difference to new and existing clients. With one of the fastest growing digital and technology sectors in the UK, we are confident that Cornwall is the right place to enable our business to really thrive.”