Gleneagles becomes Orbiss client

Truro-based telecommunications provider Orbiss has just completed a project for the world-renowned Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland.

Orbiss supplied the hotel with contemporary Vtech cordless and corded phones for its 232 luxury bedrooms, suites and lodges.

Not only did the phones have to be stylish and reliable, they also had to integrate with the hotel’s existing telecoms infrastructure.

Orbiss sales manager Sam Hallworth managed the contract, travelling between Cornwall and Scotland to ensure everything ran smoothly.

“We’re honoured to work with such a prestigious client as Gleneagles,” said Orbiss director Karen Patterson. “Vtech’s range of hotel phones come with several bespoke options and were perfect for the job. Everyone is very pleased with the result.”