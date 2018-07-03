Charities, community groups and sports clubs are being offered a free website and a chance to become part of a world record event.

The offer is being made by Bodmin-based MacAce to celebrate the relaunch of its WebMate web builder platform.

The event will take place on July 19, where MacAce will attempt to break the record for the most not-for-profit websites created in 24 hours.

MacAce CEO, Gary Hall, who founded the company in 1996, said: “The team are really excited about the WebMate Web-Buildathon.

“We’ve been developing, improving and investing in our platform over the last year and we know people love our offering.

“We just want more organisations to benefit from our platform, which we believe offers a wider service than any of our global competitors.”

Organisations taking part in the WebMate Web-Buildathon will receive a five-page website for 12 months, as well as free hosting for life. The package, worth £500, will also include five free emails and a free domain name.

Hall added: “This is a great opportunity for not-for-profit or community groups to get in touch, so we can help them during our world record attempt.”