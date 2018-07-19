In 2011 it was announced that BT was bringing Superfast Broadband to Cornwall, with promises that homes and businesses throughout the county would be set to benefit of speeds ‘up to’ 30 Mb/s. Fast forward seven years, and the numbers are disappointing, with only one in 1000 premises eligible for fibre to the premises through the BT Openreach network.

The cost and disruption involved in the installing cable infrastructure, combined with Cornwall’s geographically dispersed communities means that rolling out this method of internet would always be challenging, but until now customers have been left with little to no alternative. For those that opted for a competitor provider like TalkTalk or Sky, although packaged up differently, the Internet is still delivered through the BT Openreach network, meaning that they too will experience the same disappointing speeds as BT customers.

Wireless Internet uses radio frequencies, transmitting from wireless hubs directly to premises. Although the technology has been existence for some time, Wildanet is the first to bring it to Cornwall. We are building a network of wireless links that works with Cornwall’s geography rather than against it.

Our network hubs are positioned at high vantage points giving clearance across large areas. These hubs redirect our Internet to our smaller community hubs that we are installing in some of the county’s hardest-to-reach areas. From the community hubs we are able to ping our Internet, completely wirelessly to receivers that we install on the exterior of our customers’ premises. Our network is connected directly to a Telehouse in London, meaning that Wildanet can offer customers a reliable Internet with guaranteed speeds.

Starting in the Lizard, our network is expanding into Redruth and Camborne, with plans to roll out in rural areas near St Austell, Truro and Liskeard before the end of the year. Although many people in Cornwall have benefitted from the Superfast Cornwall programme, we are working to fill the gaps and bring customers choice, by laying the foundation for a future-proofed service with the capabilities for today’s internet demands and tomorrow’s speeds.

wildanet.com