Education award for Software Cornwall

Software Cornwall, along with Cornwall College, has been recognised for its work supporting careers education and helping young people into work.

The organisation has been named ‘Provider of the Year’ in the West and South West by the Careers & Enterprise Company.

The Careers & Enterprise Company Annual Awards 2018 recognise and celebrate inspirational work being done by schools and colleges, employers, volunteers and careers professionals around England.

A record number of over 200 nominations where submitted for this year’s nine award categories, which were decided by panel of independent expert judges.

Software Cornwall is a not for profit member network which connects more than 100 digital businesses across the county, working collaboratively to support the development of the tech community in Cornwall.

In 2017, the organisation ramped up its education offering after receiving funding from the Careers Enterprise Company to run a digital outreach programme with secondary schools and students across Cornwall.

Claudia Harris, chief executive of The Careers & Enterprise Company, said: “Preparing young people for the fast-changing world of work has never been more important. There is incredible work going on in schools, colleges, employers and more across the country. We hope these awards are a small way to say thank you and shine a light on this amazing work.”

The Education Outreach programme, run collaboratively by Software Cornwall and Cornwall College, is one of the first programmes of its kind to be delivered.

Belinda Waldock, director of Software Cornwall, said: “The programme has been a great success and is essential to ensure our young engineers are aware of the fantastic career opportunities here in Cornwall and guide them onto the best tech career pathways for them personally.”