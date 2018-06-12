Oh So Social at Number 10

The founder of a Cornish social media marketing agency visited 10 Downing Street to talk business to one of the Prime Minister’s special advisers.

Katherine George, founder of Penryn-based Oh So Social, had the privilege of attending Number 10 with business support network Enterprise Nation and a host of other business founders to meet Jimmy McLoughlin.

Attendees were encouraged to speak about areas of business they are passionate about and any concerns they may have, to help the Government address these and action change.

George raised with the special adviser about how young entrepreneurs required more support, as well as opportunities to be showcased at a national level, which was echoed by the other attendees.

She said: “I’m so grateful to Enterprise Nation for the amazing opportunity to visit Number 10 with a group of like-minded business founders. It was extremely valuable as a young entrepreneur myself to be able to voice my concerns and ideas for business at the highest level, as well as bringing an often-underrepresented Cornish perspective to the conversation.”

George is a social media expert, entrepreneur and founder of award-winning international social media marketing agency Oh So Social. She is also one of just 20 social media mentors for Facebook and Enterprise Nation’s national #SheMeansBusiness campaign for female entrepreneurs.

Next week will see Oh So Social host the next #SheMeansBusiness Female Founder Meet-up at The Exchange in Wadebridge. The event on Friday June 22 will feature networking as well as an informal training session led by George focusing on the latest changes to Facebook and Instagram. Click here for more information.