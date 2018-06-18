More than 100 GP surgeries in Wales have chosen Microtest as supplier for their clinical IT systems.

With its HQ in Bodmin and a development centre in Plymouth Science Park, Microtest is one of only four suppliers in England approved by the NHS to supply IT systems and software to GP practices.

Earlier in the year, NHS Wales Informatics Service had selected Microtest as one of only two preferred vendors to supply GP clinical IT systems in Wales.

Microtest MD, Chris Netherton, said: “Wales is a completely new market for us and we are thrilled to have made such significant inroads into the market in such a short time.

“We feel really privileged to have won so much support from practices in Wales and for the opportunity to work with both practices and NHS Wales, helping them meet the challenges they face in delivering primary care throughout the country.

“Our team are now moving rapidly on to implementing a smooth migration for these new practices across to Microtest. At the same time, we are further developing our core clinical system, Open Evolution. This will be the most intuitive and future-proof practice management system available in the UK – and this ground-breaking software created huge interest during our customer presentations across Wales.

“Microtest is growing fast. We are at the forefront of technology innovation and the future looks extremely exciting.”