Funded digital training courses

Digital Peninsula Network (DPN) has announced details of two funded courses it will be running in July on Photoshop and email marketing.

The four-session Introduction to Photoshop CC offers an introduction to the basic principles of Photoshop so that you can start producing your own professional quality images that can be optimised for use across a variety of platforms including websites, social media pages, print publicity materials, videos and 3D animations.

On Email Marketing, you will learn how to create your own newsletter campaign using free MailChimp software.

Where possible DPN will use funding to cover the costs of the training. For more details and to find out whether you or your business is eligible email cherish@digitalpeninsula.com or call 01736 333700.