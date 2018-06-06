Cornwall-based animation studio Engine House VFX has made Creative England’s 2018 top 50 list.

The Redruth-based company made the list by using a combination of technology and creativity to produce innovative and meaningful solutions.

Co-director, Mike Richter, said: “We are really proud to be recognised among the 50 most talented creative businesses in England, and shine a spotlight on Cornwall’s creative talent.”

Engine House VFX offers high-end 2D and 3D animations, visual effects and CGI for a wide range of sectors such as advertising, gaming, architectural visuals and films.

The team has delivered successful projects for a host of national and international clients including Huawei, Ogilvy, and author Stephen King.

In 2017, Engine House VFX created a 360 virtual reality tour of exoplanets for the University of Exeter in partnership with We the Curious, which reached more than 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Jason Robbins, co-director, added: “We work hard to generate innovative and high-end content that make a difference for our clients.”

Creative England’s top 50 list celebrates the most innovative and disruptive creative companies and individuals across the country and this year has been exclusively announced in partnership with The Guardian.