There is a new alternative for remote communities in Cornwall plagued by slow broadband.

Wildanet is Cornwall’s first Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP), offering homes and businesses in hard to reach areas lightning fast, reliable Internet through its fixed-wireless network, which is also Gigabit and 5G ready.

Wildanet is led by four directors, Ian Calvert (chief executive), Barry Deadman (sales director), Paddy Paddison (CTO) and Charles McKay (finance director).

The team’s mission to combat Cornwall’s connectivity problems began over 20 years ago when they provided West Cornwall Council with the UK’s first digital CCTV system and became aware of the gaps in the county’s digital infrastructure.

In the years that followed the team worked on a number of transformational telecommunications projects, from NHS communications to revolutionary millimetric radios, waiting for the right opportunity to return to Cornwall with a solid solution, resulting in the formation of Wildanet.

Its fixed-wireless network uses radio frequencies, transmitting from interconnected wireless hubs directly to premises and providing lightning fast internet at guaranteed speeds. Because its network effectively runs through the air, as long as there is direct line of sight, they are able to reach some of Cornwall’s most remote locations, making it the ideal alternative to satellite and slow, legacy copper broadband.

Currently, Wildanet is rolling out across the Lizard Peninsula, with plans to expand the network to 12,000 homes and businesses over the next three years.