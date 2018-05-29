The July/August issue of Business Cornwall magazine will focus on the IT & Digital sector.

Cornwall’s fast-growing tech sector has once again been singled out for its “impressive growth” in this year’s Tech Nation report, the annual survey of the UK’s tech economy.

The report, published earlier this month, says Cornwall’s digital connectivity, quality of life and helpful tech community were key strengths and meant the sector’s impressive growth of the last few years “shows no sign of slowing down”.

If you would like to take part in the feature and highlight your business’ work in the tech sector, contact Morveth or Caroline for more details.