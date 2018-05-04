Inspiring women in IT

A young Bluefruit Software apprentice was invited recently to speak at the south west’s first Google Women Techmakers event.

The event, held in Pool, aimed to inspire, empower and encourage women to work in technology-based fields through a mix of talks, workshops and presentations by strong females in the industry.

17-year old Jordan Barkway spoke about her journey and experience of studying the Level 4 Apprenticeship in Software Development at Truro and Penwith College and shared her tips for those who are keen to embark on a career in the tech industry.

She works as a software developer at Bluefruit Software, which specialises in embedded software for a number of applications from wirelessly controlled thermostats in domestic properties to life-saving medical devices, helicopters, and high-performance yachts.

“I felt it was important to share some of the things I had learnt so far,” Barkway said, “including to always stay true to yourself, stay connected in terms of communicating and networking, as well as putting yourself forward for things you’ve never done before.”