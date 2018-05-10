LumiraDx, a global digital health business, has expanded its UK Care Solutions division into new offices at Tolvaddon Business Park in Redruth.

LumiraDx has agreed terms to occupy 9,697 sq ft over two neighbouring buildings, to take account of its growing team of clinical and technology experts. The deal represents the largest office letting in Cornwall in the last 12 months.

The business park was recently purchased by London & Scottish Property (LSI), asset manager to Regional REIT Limited, the UK regional office and industrial property focused real estate investment trust.

Thomas Smith from Miller Commercial, who acted for the landlord, said: “This is a great result for Regional REIT but also for LumiraDx taking advantage of the opportunity to expand in a market that is characterised by very low supply of modern, purpose built office accommodation.

“We look forward to seeing Lumira grow and expand their operation further with his new office acquisition.”