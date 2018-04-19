Sign up for WordPress course

Have you started a new business and think it’s about time you sorted out a website? Do you already have a website but need to learn how to manage it more effectively?

Digital Peninsula Network’s WordPress Course, delivered over four sessions in May, will introduce you to the basics of web design and show you how to build your own accessible website using templates. You will learn how to use the tools in WordPress and how to embed graphics.

It’s a great way to learn the basics without too much jargon and with support from a highly experienced tutor. You will also have the opportunity to network and connect with other local businesses.

If you would like to book a place, please contact DPN as soon as possible for further details.

Where possible DPN will use funding to cover the costs of the training- contact them now to find out whether you or your business is eligible.

For more details email cherish@digitalpeninsula.com t: 01736 333700.