A Bodmin-based Internet business has unveiled ambitious plans to boost its global market.

MacAce, which was founded in 1996 by CEO Gary Hall, has relaunched its MacMate service as WebMate.

The business was one of the first in the UK to develop a web builder platform, which enables users to build their own website quickly and easily.

WebMate CEO, Gary Hall, said: “We’re really excited about the rebranding.

“Over the last 20 years we have built an award-winning reputation for providing excellent support for the Mac market – from hosting and cloud services, through to our pioneering MacMate web builder.

“Customers love what we offer, which is shown by the fact that 81% of them have been using our web builder for four years or more.

“The rebrand to WebMate allows us to take that expertise and support the whole market from Macs to PCs.”