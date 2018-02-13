Microtest wins NHS Wales contract

Microtest has won a contract to supply GP clinical IT systems to surgeries across Wales.

The award, from NHS Wales, followed a rigorous procurement process that allows free and open competition among potential suppliers. Suppliers were asked to demonstrate a strong commitment and the ability to meet NHS Wales’ core clinical and technical requirements and the challenges of the wider Primary Care agenda.

Bodmin-based Microtest has been supplying IT systems and software to GP practices for over 30 years and MD, Chris Netherton, said: “We are delighted with this decision and really excited about the opportunity to work with new customers across NHS Wales.

“This was a very detailed and exacting process, but we were able to demonstrate that Microtest has all the capabilities required to meet the needs of GP Practices in NHS Wales – both now and well into the future.

“As a new supplier to the NHS Wales, we hope we can bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the table, which can benefit everyone involved.”