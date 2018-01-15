Rebrand for Bodmin agency

A Bodmin-based web development company has rebranded following strong growth in 2017.

After growing the team and expanding its skills base to a wider range of clients, MyMediaLab has rebranded as Foundry.

MyMediaLab was founded in June 2015 offering web and software development to marketing agencies and start-ups. After a successful first year, it recruited five new members of staff with the latest new recruits being developer Dan Netherton and strategy consultant, Dom Brandreth, who joined last October.

Foundry’s current roster of clients comes from all over the UK, from Cornwall to Glasgow. With the relaunch, Foundry director Ashley Hayward hopes that the increased skill set will be a more attractive proposition to similar companies helping to bring bigger contracts into Cornwall.

He said: “With this year’s rebrand and our growing team, all of us at Foundry aim to strengthen our position as a creative agency with enterprise level web development.

“Our updated brand and direction will help Foundry bring additional large scale projects to the county.”