Transport for London award for Buzz

A Cornish digital business won the Best SME category at the inaugural Transport for London (TfL) Supplier Awards.

The team at Buzz has delivered two virtual reality training products for TfL over the past 18 months and are delighted to have been recognised in this way.

Technical director at Buzz, Paul Axten, said: “We are honoured to have won. As an SME, recognition like this is truly appreciated by the whole team, particularly the individuals who put in the time and effort building something so new and innovative.

“For TfL to embrace these technologies, and choose a company like Buzz to deliver such a forward thinking project, is a really encouraging prospect for the future of the UK. We are proud to have been able to assist, and prouder still to have been awarded this recognition.”