Tech topic of debate

Leading representatives from some of the most innovative technology businesses in Cornwall gathered recently to discuss industry challenges at a roundtable event hosted by Foot Anstey.

Attendees included Headforwards, Allen & Heath, Bluefruit, Microtest, LumiraDX, Pure Comms and Gydeline. Representatives from Foot Anstey included partner James Collings, and associate, John Catchpole.

The key themes that were considered at the discussion included the influence of emerging technology on business operations, in particular looking at the effects of technological developments on the workforce, the supply chain and the way in which businesses deliver their product or service to their market.

The roundtable attendees also identified the need to engage with the further education and higher education providers in the region, to ensure that the courses currently available are both attractive to students and provide the future workforce with the skills that tech businesses need.

Dave Jones, finance director at audio mixing console producer, Allen & Heath, said: “I think this is an area where we really need the education system to provide the skills that local businesses need to flourish and grow.”

Catchpole said: “The discussion was extremely productive as many of the attendees had experienced similar issues with respect to recruitment of talent and access to skills. We were able to look at what positive steps tech industry businesses could take and, in particular, ways in which businesses from different parts of the tech sector could collaborate to attract talent to the region and help the growth of the sector.”

The attendees discussed the work that Software Cornwall has been doing to support, develop and promote the growing tech sector in the region.

Headforwards director, Toby Parkins, encouraged those in the tech sector to get behind Software Cornwall as the voice of the tech industry in Cornwall.

Foot Anstey is now progressing these action points with the attendees and encouraging others in the tech sector to get involved.

To support this initiative, or attend the next in Foot Anstey’s series of technology-focussed roundtable discussions, contact John Catchpole on 01872 243316.