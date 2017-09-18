Business Cornwall understands that a number of jobs are at risk at digital marketing company, Netbooster, in Redruth.

There are about 30 employees based in the Cornwall office, which was taken over a year ago by London-based 4ps Marketing, following a merger between them and parent group Netbooster.

The company is currently going through a two-week consultation period with employees. It is believed up to 20 posts could be under threat.

4ps would not elaborate on its plans when contacted by Business Cornwall, but denied rumours that it was looking to close its offices in the Barcoose Gateway.

4ps Marketing MD, Paul Smith, told Business Cornwall that 4ps spent most of last week outlining its growth plans to staff and that its “Cornwall data and creative team is now firmly at the centre of those plans”.

He said: “We’re making changes for this future growth to ensure that there is never a thought of closure of the Cornwall office. The people who we’ve attracted have shown us what a great place it is for hiring talented people.”

An employee at the Cornwall office, told us: “It is a worrying time for all involved – for both those faced with immediate redundancy and the small number of staff who will remain.

“Really though the bigger picture here is what it means for Cornwall’s digital sector. If companies are continuing the ‘brain drain’ how can it continue to flourish?”