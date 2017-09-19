IT support and outsourcing company, Piran Technologies, has launched a new website.

The website has been created to showcase the expanding range of IT services the company offers, as well as informing its customers on the latest developments within the industry.

The Redruth-based IT specialist’s aim was to create a simple ‘jargon free’ description of IT services and to help their customers better understand the benefits of the IT services they offer.

MD, Daniel Pugh, said: “We’ve worked hard over the last few months to create a website that is both easy to use, and also shows Piran as the informed yet approachable service that our customers have come to know and love.

“It was also important for us to have a website that had our company ethos at the core – our ability to understand the customer’s needs and help them make an informed decision of the best systems for their business.”