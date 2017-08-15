Get ready for GDPR

NCI Technologies is holding a special training course next month to prepare businesses for the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) coming through.

GDPR will replace the Data Protection Act in May 2018 and will affect every organisation that processes personal data. This course is aimed at people who have no prior knowledge of data protection law.

The course will help you to understand the GDPR and give you the knowledge to start implementing it in your organisation. Complying with the GDPR will become a legal requirement and the fines will be significant.

The course will be held at the Hall for Cornwall on September 5 and is available for £65 +vat per person. For full details, click here.