Going global with virtual trade fair

A new online initiative has been launched for the food and drink industry in the south west, to connect them with buyers from across the world.

The Great British Food Fair is being delivered by Business West and is the first ‘virtual expo’ of its kind in the region.

Users can set up a virtual stand on the platform to display their brochures, videos, product features, contact details and offer to send samples to the 100 overseas buyers already engaged with the programme.

South west food and drink producers can apply for a stand on the Great British Food Fair, which is free of charge until the end of the year, for the first 100 applications. This will allow them to take part in virtual meet the buyer events between now and the end of the year with Spanish, Nordic, American and Indian buyers.

The Great British Food Fair is ‘open’ 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year.

For more details, click here.