PureComms Cornwall growth

The Cornwall office of a leading south west telecoms firm has made a significant contribution to a record-breaking turnover.

PureComms has recently posted year-end results that saw turnover increase to £2.1 million – well above the original target of £1.7 million.

Established in Bristol in 2009, the company opened an office on St Austell Business Park in 2015 and, thanks to the combination of new clients and existing customer growth, continues to go from strength to strength in Cornwall.

“We’re successful because we invest heavily in research and development to ensure we are nothing but cutting edge,” said Rob Vivian, the company’s CEO and founder who is largely based in PureComms’ St Austell office.

In addition to working with big brands like Cooperative Group and BWOC, PureComms’ clients include the Inns of Devon & Cornwall and CTG Windows in Hayle.