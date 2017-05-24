Online festival guide launched

A new online venture has started in Cornwall promoting the huge range of festivals that are held across the UK.

The NextFest website presents a tailor-made list of events based on personal tastes, budget and requirements.

Each festival has its own page containing everything you need to know about the event and also welcomes the input of both festival-goers and festival organisers.

NextFest creator, Billy Curtis, said: “NextFest was created to provide an easy way for people to find new festivals and keep up to date with their favourite events.

“There’s no festival too big or small for NextFest, and our main aim is to display every music festival equally, putting small and emerging festivals alongside world famous events such as Glastonbury and Isle Of Wight.”